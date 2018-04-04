Fiera Capital (FSZ) Insider Acquires C$386,282.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.79 per share, with a total value of C$386,282.00.

Vincent Duhamel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Vincent Duhamel bought 40,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.10 per share, with a total value of C$444,000.00.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.80. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,414. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$15.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSZ. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

