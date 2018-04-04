Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $417,000 in Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (ROUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.99% of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000.

Shares of ROUS opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

