Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

XLY stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

