2,130 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.43.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,952.34, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

