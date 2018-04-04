Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $382,000 in Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Stock

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 72.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $496.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.33.

NYSE SHW opened at $393.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $306.39 and a fifty-two week high of $435.15. The firm has a market cap of $36,856.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

