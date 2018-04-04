Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $391,000 Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 55,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stryker by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60,287.39, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $129.82 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $214,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,485 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.77 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

