Financial Analysis: AAON (AAON) and Its Peers

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Refrigeration & heating equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AAON to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON Competitors 32 100 66 1 2.18

As a group, “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.85%. Given AAON’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAON and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $405.23 million $54.49 million 37.74 AAON Competitors $1.07 billion $77.45 million 31.56

AAON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AAON. AAON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.45% 22.34% 17.42% AAON Competitors 7.18% 496.01% 11.44%

Volatility and Risk

AAON has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON’s peers have a beta of -0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

