UFP Technologies (UFPT) & Ball (BLL) Head-To-Head Survey

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) and Ball (NYSE:BLL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Ball shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ball shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ball has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ball pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UFP Technologies does not pay a dividend. Ball pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82% Ball 3.63% 19.24% 4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ball 0 3 7 0 2.70

Ball has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Ball’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ball is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Ball’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.53 $9.21 million $1.25 24.68 Ball $10.98 billion 1.27 $374.00 million $2.04 19.44

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Ball is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ball beats UFP Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies aluminum beverage containers. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies and products for the civil, commercial, and cyber security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to the government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations for a range of information and electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training, and space system needs. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.