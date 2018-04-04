Financial Analysis: Changyou (CYOU) vs. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Changyou (NASDAQ: CYOU) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Changyou and Bottomline Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou $580.26 million 2.54 $108.83 million $2.04 13.71 Bottomline Technologies $349.41 million 4.55 -$33.13 million $0.35 111.71

Changyou has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Changyou is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Changyou has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Changyou and Bottomline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou 2 3 1 0 1.83 Bottomline Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Changyou presently has a consensus target price of $35.58, indicating a potential upside of 27.24%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Changyou’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Changyou is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou 18.76% 8.64% 5.91% Bottomline Technologies -3.67% 7.20% 3.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Changyou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Changyou

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 5.5 million total average monthly active accounts; and 2.0 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location. It operates through four segments: Payments and Transactional Documents, Hosted Solutions, Digital Banking and Other. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions, including making and collecting payments and generating and storing business documents. The Hosted Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings. The Digital Banking segment provides solutions to banking and financial institution customers. The Other segment consists of its healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.

