Financial Analysis: Cray (CRAY) & Its Peers

Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY) is one of 12 public companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cray to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cray and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cray $392.51 million -$133.82 million -19.80 Cray Competitors $26.48 billion $3.71 billion 82.37

Cray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cray. Cray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cray -34.10% -8.51% -6.11% Cray Competitors -3.88% 8.65% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cray 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cray Competitors 121 715 2383 62 2.73

Cray currently has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.00%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Cray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cray is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Cray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cray has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cray’s competitors have a beta of 0.10, meaning that their average stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cray competitors beat Cray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cray

Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment includes the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering.

