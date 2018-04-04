Head-To-Head Review: Montpelier Re (MRH) and National Interstate (NASDAQ:NATL)

National Interstate (NASDAQ: NATL) and Montpelier Re (NYSE:MRH) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Interstate and Montpelier Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Interstate 5.91% 10.13% 1.94% Montpelier Re 35.71% 13.24% 6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Interstate and Montpelier Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Interstate 0 0 0 0 N/A Montpelier Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Interstate and Montpelier Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Interstate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montpelier Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

National Interstate pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Montpelier Re does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of National Interstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Interstate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

National Interstate Company Profile

National Interstate Corporation and its subsidiaries operate as an insurance holding company that underwrites and sells traditional and alternative property and casualty insurance products to the passenger transportation, trucking and moving and storage industries, general commercial insurance to small businesses in Hawaii and Alaska and personal insurance to owners of recreational vehicles throughout the United States. The Company is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a focus on the transportation industry. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance segment. The Company offers approximately 40 product lines in the specialty property and casualty insurance market, which it groups into approximately four general business components: alternative risk transfer (ART), transportation, specialty personal lines, and Hawaii and Alaska based on the class of business, insureds’ risk participation or geographic location.

Montpelier Re Company Profile

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc., and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital. Blue Capital is an asset management platform offering property catastrophe reinsurance-linked investment products to institutional and retail investors.

