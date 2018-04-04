WebMD Health (WBMD) & Youku Tudou (NYSE:YOKU) Critical Review

WebMD Health (NASDAQ: WBMD) and Youku Tudou (NYSE:YOKU) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get WebMD Health alerts:

This table compares WebMD Health and Youku Tudou’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WebMD Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Youku Tudou N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares WebMD Health and Youku Tudou’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WebMD Health 10.74% 15.50% 4.32% Youku Tudou -23.48% -12.96% -9.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of WebMD Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of WebMD Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WebMD Health and Youku Tudou, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WebMD Health 0 3 1 0 2.25 Youku Tudou 0 0 0 0 N/A

WebMD Health currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given WebMD Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WebMD Health is more favorable than Youku Tudou.

Summary

WebMD Health beats Youku Tudou on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WebMD Health

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics. It also markets services under the WebMD Health Services brand that help employers and health plans improve the health and wellness of their employee and plan participant populations. The WebMD Health Network includes www.WebMD.com, its primary Website for consumers and related mobile applications; www.Medscape.com, its primary Website for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile applications; and other Websites through which it provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

About Youku Tudou

Youku Tudou Inc. is an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s Youku and Tudou platforms enable users to search, view and share video content across multiple devices. Its monthly visitors from home and office personal computer (PC) users numbered approximately 256 million and 169 million for Youku platform and Tudou platform, respectively. Through its Youku and Tudou platforms, it has built an online video content library. The videos accessible on its two platforms are produced content, such as television serial dramas, movies, variety shows, current events reports and music videos. The remaining content consists of user-generated content and in-house productions. The Company licenses professionally produced video content at fixed rates for a specified term. The terms of its licenses vary depending on the type of content and producer, though the terms for television serial dramas and movies range from six months to ten years.

Receive News & Ratings for WebMD Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebMD Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.