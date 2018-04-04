Financial Comparison: Devon Energy (DVN) and (EXXI)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and (NASDAQ:EXXI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Devon Energy alerts:

This table compares Devon Energy and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 10.04% 6.92% 3.02% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 5 17 0 2.77 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.87%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $13.95 billion 1.18 $898.00 million $0.63 49.71 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than .

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Devon Energy beats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.