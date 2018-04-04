Financial Comparison: Energy Recovery (ERII) versus MagneGas (MNGA)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.31, suggesting that its share price is 431% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and MagneGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 22.39% 5.62% 2.65% MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery and MagneGas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00 MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.69%. MagneGas has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 597.67%. Given MagneGas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and MagneGas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.06 $12.35 million $0.07 118.00 MagneGas $3.55 million 0.42 -$17.46 million ($44.98) -0.02

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats MagneGas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

