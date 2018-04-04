Critical Comparison: Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) versus Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS: PACDQ) and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -101.35% -17.63% -7.68% Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.02 -$37.15 million N/A N/A Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New $1.01 billion 2.30 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New beats Pacific Drilling on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts floating rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Pacific Drilling S.A. is a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific International Limited. On November 12, 2017, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships. The Company’s drilling units include Leiv Eiriksson, Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Poseidon, Ocean Rig Mykonos, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Skyros and Ocean Rig Athena. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, provides supervisory management services including onshore management to its operating drilling units and drilling units under construction.

