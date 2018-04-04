Financial Comparison: Vera Bradley (VRA) and Tapestry (TPR)

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vera Bradley has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Bradley and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley 1.54% 7.66% 6.05% Tapestry 6.14% 23.68% 10.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vera Bradley and Tapestry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley 0 4 2 0 2.33 Tapestry 1 6 20 1 2.75

Vera Bradley presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Tapestry has a consensus target price of $52.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Vera Bradley’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vera Bradley is more favorable than Tapestry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Bradley and Tapestry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley $454.65 million 0.82 $7.01 million $0.60 17.62 Tapestry $4.49 billion 3.32 $591.00 million $2.15 24.33

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Bradley. Vera Bradley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tapestry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Vera Bradley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Vera Bradley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tapestry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tapestry pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vera Bradley does not pay a dividend. Tapestry pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tapestry beats Vera Bradley on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc. (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2017, the Indirect business consisted of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which were located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, the Company’s wholesale customer in Japan, and third-party inventory liquidators.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc., formerly Coach, Inc., is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Tapestry brand products to North American customers through Tapestry-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers. The International segment operates department store concession shop-in-shop locations and retail and outlet stores, as well as e-commerce Websites. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes sales across the world generated by the Stuart Weitzman brand, primarily through department stores in North America and international locations, and within Stuart Weitzman operated stores (including the Internet) in the United States, Canada and Europe.

