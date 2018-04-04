Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ: YIN) is one of 13 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yintech Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Yintech Investment has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yintech Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yintech Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yintech Investment Competitors 124 658 683 29 2.41

Yintech Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.34%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Yintech Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yintech Investment is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Yintech Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Yintech Investment pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Yintech Investment is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment 19.38% 14.84% 12.85% Yintech Investment Competitors 25.22% 27.82% 11.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Yintech Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yintech Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment $362.46 million $71.13 million 8.72 Yintech Investment Competitors $5.11 billion $882.58 million 21.48

Yintech Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yintech Investment. Yintech Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yintech Investment peers beat Yintech Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

