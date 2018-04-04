Financial Contrast: GoPro (GPRO) and Ricoh (RICOY)

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GoPro and Ricoh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75 Ricoh 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoPro presently has a consensus price target of $7.55, indicating a potential upside of 57.95%. Given GoPro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoPro is more favorable than Ricoh.

Risk and Volatility

GoPro has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ricoh has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ricoh shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of GoPro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GoPro does not pay a dividend. Ricoh pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoPro and Ricoh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.18 billion 0.59 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.51 Ricoh $18.77 billion 0.38 $31.74 million $0.04 245.00

Ricoh has higher revenue and earnings than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ricoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Ricoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17% Ricoh 0.80% 1.45% 0.59%

Summary

Ricoh beats GoPro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company’s Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company’s Industrial Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and Inkjet head. Its Other segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of digital cameras, financing business and logistics services provided through the Company’s subsidiaries. It offers various services, which include business process services, communication services, managed document services, sustainability management services workplace services, information technology (IT) infrastructure services and application services. It offers industry solution to various sectors, which include healthcare, higher education and financial services.

