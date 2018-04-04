Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Melco PBL (NASDAQ: MLCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Melco PBL to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Melco PBL and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco PBL 0 1 12 0 2.92 Melco PBL Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Melco PBL currently has a consensus price target of $28.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Melco PBL’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Melco PBL has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Melco PBL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Melco PBL has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco PBL’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Melco PBL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco PBL 6.47% 13.83% 5.13% Melco PBL Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Dividends

Melco PBL pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Melco PBL pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melco PBL and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Melco PBL $5.28 billion $347.00 million 30.46 Melco PBL Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 157.97

Melco PBL has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Melco PBL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Melco PBL rivals beat Melco PBL on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Melco PBL Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

