Financial Contrast: Spreadtrum Communications (SPRD) versus Intersil (ISIL)

Spreadtrum Communications (NASDAQ: SPRD) and Intersil (NASDAQ:ISIL) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spreadtrum Communications and Intersil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spreadtrum Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Intersil pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Spreadtrum Communications does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spreadtrum Communications and Intersil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spreadtrum Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intersil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spreadtrum Communications and Intersil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spreadtrum Communications N/A N/A N/A Intersil 13.67% 7.83% 6.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Intersil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Intersil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intersil beats Spreadtrum Communications on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spreadtrum Communications

Spreadtrum Communications, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets markets mobile chipset platforms for smartphones, feature phones and other consumer electronics products that support second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) wireless communications standards. It offers a portfolio of integrated baseband processor solutions that support a range of wireless communications standards, including global system for mobile communications (GSM), general packet radio service (GPRS), enhanced data rates for global evolution (EDGE), time division synchronous code division multiple access (TD-SCDMA), wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA), high speed packet access + (HSPA+) and long term evolution (LTE), as well as an array of multimedia capabilities. In April 2012, Spreadtrum Shanghai acquired all the equity interests held by the nominee shareholders of Spreadtrum Beijing.

About Intersil

Intersil Corporation is engaged in designing and developing power management and precision analog integrated circuits (IC). The Company provides power management and precision analog technology for applications in the infrastructure, industrial, automotive, military, aerospace, computing, and consumer markets. It supplies a range of power IC solutions for battery management, processor power management and display power management, including power regulators, converters and controllers, as well as integrated power modules. It also provides precision analog components, such as amplifiers and buffers, proximity and light sensors, data converters, optoelectronics, video decoders and interface products. It is also a supplier of radiation-hardened devices to the military and aerospace industries. It operates in approximately two market categories, including industrial and infrastructure, and computing and consumer.

