Financial Contrast: U.S. Concrete (USCR) versus The Competition

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Concrete to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete $1.34 billion $25.51 million 21.72 U.S. Concrete Competitors $1.64 billion $94.68 million 11.46

U.S. Concrete’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete. U.S. Concrete is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Concrete and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Concrete Competitors 17 52 54 3 2.34

U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. As a group, “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.31%. Given U.S. Concrete’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Concrete has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete 1.91% 17.54% 3.56% U.S. Concrete Competitors 6.30% -23.42% 5.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of shares of all “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of U.S. Concrete shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Concrete has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Concrete’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Concrete competitors beat U.S. Concrete on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; distribution of aggregates; and operation of industrial waterfront marine terminal and sales yard. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.