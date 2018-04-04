Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Holdings Trimmed by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Engines by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Engines by 73.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Financial Engines during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Blueport Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Financial Engines by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 9,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Engines by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

Shares of Financial Engines stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,207.15, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Financial Engines has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Engines will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

FNGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,128 shares of company stock worth $800,411. 9.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Holdings Trimmed by Flinton Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/financial-engines-inc-fngn-position-cut-by-flinton-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.