Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $2.63 Million in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up about 2.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,170,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,791,000 after purchasing an additional 625,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,103,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1-year low of $234.02 and a 1-year high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

