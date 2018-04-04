Head to Head Contrast: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus Marine Products (MPX)

American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Public Education and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marine Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.17%. Marine Products has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Marine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marine Products is more favorable than American Public Education.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.06% 7.59% 6.43% Marine Products 7.22% 29.88% 21.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Marine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $299.25 million 2.32 $21.12 million $1.29 32.83 Marine Products $267.32 million 1.84 $19.30 million $0.60 23.68

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products. Marine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Public Education does not pay a dividend. Marine Products pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Marine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marine Products beats American Public Education on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. The company sells its products to a network of 161 domestic and 92 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

