Financial Survey: Capital Southwest (CSWC) & Its Competitors

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Capital Southwest to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Southwest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest 91.90% 5.46% 4.45% Capital Southwest Competitors 81.06% 6.23% 2.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Southwest and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest $23.50 million $23.47 million 28.61 Capital Southwest Competitors $118.05 million $49.12 million 11.07

Capital Southwest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest. Capital Southwest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Capital Southwest pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Capital Southwest pays out 183.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.4% and pay out 106.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Southwest lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Southwest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest 0 1 4 0 2.80 Capital Southwest Competitors 110 526 527 19 2.38

Capital Southwest presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Capital Southwest’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Southwest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Southwest has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest’s peers have a beta of -1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Southwest peers beat Capital Southwest on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments. It focuses on partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. In allocating future investments, it focuses on investing in senior and subordinated debt securities secured by security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. It targets senior and subordinated investments in the lower middle market and private loan transactions, as well as first and second lien syndicated loans in middle market companies.

