Financial Analysis: MGM Resorts International (MGM) versus Hyatt (H)

Hyatt (NYSE: H) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hyatt pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MGM Resorts International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hyatt pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Resorts International pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt 5.31% 6.02% 2.85% MGM Resorts International 17.92% 5.78% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hyatt and MGM Resorts International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt 0 6 9 0 2.60 MGM Resorts International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Hyatt presently has a consensus target price of $80.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. MGM Resorts International has a consensus target price of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given MGM Resorts International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Hyatt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Hyatt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Hyatt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyatt and MGM Resorts International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt $4.69 billion 1.92 $249.00 million $1.78 42.66 MGM Resorts International $10.77 billion 1.81 $1.96 billion $1.02 33.76

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Hyatt. MGM Resorts International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hyatt has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Hyatt on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 719 full and select service hotels with 182,913 rooms. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

