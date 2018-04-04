Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Finish Line earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.5222022044263 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Finish Line stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,080. Finish Line has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $544.40, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. Finish Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FINL. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 target price on Finish Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Finish Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Finish Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

