Finish Line (FINL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are updating our model following the company’s full release of FQ4 results. Recall, FINL announced earlier this week that it is being acquired by JD Sports Fashion for $13.50/share in cash (full note here) while also pre-announcing Q4 results. Given our expectations for this deal to be consummated with no competing bid likely to emerge, we maintain our HOLD rating and $13.50 target.””

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Finish Line from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of Finish Line stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 631,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,252. The firm has a market cap of $544.40, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Finish Line has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finish Line by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

