First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.7729553982491 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCBC. BidaskClub raised First Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of FCBC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,250. The stock has a market cap of $502.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.

In other First Community Bancshares news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $28,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,358.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $40,275 in the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

