First Hawaiian (FHB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 199,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,175. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,885.10, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,317 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “First Hawaiian (FHB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/first-hawaiian-fhb-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.