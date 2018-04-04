Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Horizon National (FHN) Stock Price

News coverage about First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Horizon National earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6700446814711 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6,049.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

First Horizon National declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 44,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $903,528.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

