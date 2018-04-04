First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 183,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,775. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase 8,290,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 131,983 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,678 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

