First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 603 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,022.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $851,317.94, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Vetr lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

