First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,818.48, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

