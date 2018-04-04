Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Chesapeake Lodging worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHSP. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging during the third quarter worth $139,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging during the third quarter worth $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chesapeake Lodging has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,679.18, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Lodging had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Chesapeake Lodging’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

CHSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-2-21-million-position-in-chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp-updated-updated.html.

Chesapeake Lodging Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.