First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (FEX) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.348489545261 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FEX opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $62.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1221 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

