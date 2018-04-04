BB&T Securities LLC Sells 17,219 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 10.28% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $79.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

