FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) Price Down 16% This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 16% lower against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $143,051.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00692840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00179442 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033190 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

