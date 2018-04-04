BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 186,743 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,743 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 701,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,141,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 337,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,769. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16,103.47, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wolfe Research raised FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

