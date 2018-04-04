HSBC Trims FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Target Price to GBX 90

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 125 ($1.75) to GBX 90 ($1.26) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a hold rating on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.54) to GBX 95 ($1.33) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.40) to GBX 90 ($1.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.54) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.32) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 131.45 ($1.85).

LON FGP traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 87.30 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 77.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.17).

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Robbie bought 30,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($42,953.40). Also, insider Tim O’Toole bought 12,740 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £13,886.60 ($19,492.70). Insiders acquired 77,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,608 in the last 90 days.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

