Fishing Republic (FISH) Trading 0% Higher

Fishing Republic PLC (LON:FISH)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.12). Approximately 109,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 117,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.12).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Fishing Republic in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

About Fishing Republic

Fishing Republic plc operates as a retailer of fishing tackle. It provides a range of approximately 16,500 product lines to support various types of fishing, including carp, coarse, fly, game, and sea. The company offers lines, reels, hooks, floats, and flies, as well as fishing accessories, such as seat boxes, sleeping bags, bivvies, alarms, weights, scales, and luggage.

