Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Five Prime Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6738704773253 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,016. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $614.54, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.42.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 380.23%. sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FPRX shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

