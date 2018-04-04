Flex Pharma (FLKS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.29

Media headlines about Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flex Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6669692852057 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FLKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on shares of Flex Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FLKS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.97. Flex Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,698.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. equities analysts forecast that Flex Pharma will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps and spasms associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

