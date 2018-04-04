The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXN opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

