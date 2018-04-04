FlexShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IQDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

FlexShares Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. FlexShares Trust has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $28.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FlexShares Trust (IQDF) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/flexshares-trust-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-iqdf-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.