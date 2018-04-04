Flexshares Trust (TILT) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3285 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of TILT stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Flexshares Trust has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $118.93.

