Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Waters by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waters by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waters by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $15,650.53, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.13.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $86,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $6,219,884.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,794 shares of company stock valued at $16,057,538 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

