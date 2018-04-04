PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,198.88, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

