Flinton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,222,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,682,000 after buying an additional 383,162 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,880,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,043,000 after buying an additional 831,018 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,187,000 after buying an additional 240,874 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,646.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.97 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, EVP Mark Horgan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,768.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $116,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $195,495. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

