Floor & Decor (FND) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $55.00

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 741341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,927.31 and a P/E ratio of 79.36.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.63 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 107,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $4,866,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,489 shares of company stock worth $11,045,655.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

